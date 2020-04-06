Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tony Lloyd has represented various constituencies in northern England over many years

Veteran Labour MP Tony Lloyd has been admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

The 70-year-old member for Rochdale was "stable and responding to treatment" at Manchester Royal Infirmary, his family said.

Currently shadow Northern Ireland secretary, Mr Lloyd has also represented Stretford and Central Manchester and was Greater Manchester's police and crime commissioner.

New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has wished him a "swift" recovery.

His family released a statement paying tribute to the "brilliant doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff at the hospital".

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner also passed best wishes to her "pal" Mr Lloyd.