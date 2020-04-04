Manchester

Hyde murder probe: Man's death 'no longer suspicious'

  • 4 April 2020
Holland Road in Hyde Image copyright Google
Image caption The man's body was found at a property in Holland Road, Hyde

Police investigating the death of a man in Greater Manchester are no longer treating it as suspicious.

Officers found the body of an elderly man at a property in Holland Road in Hyde, Tameside, at 14:00 BST on Thursday.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and it is not linked to Covid-19, police said.

A 40-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released and faces no further action.

