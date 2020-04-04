Image copyright family photo Image caption Paige Brindle dreams of being able to swim with dolphins

The family of a seriously ill young girl have said she is "devastated" her dream holiday has been postponed due to coronavirus.

Paige Brindle, eight, who has congenital adrenal hyperplasia, was due to fly to Florida thanks to the When You Wish Upon a Star charity.

But the trip has been cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

Paige's mother Tanya said: "It's been hard to explain - we have been through anger, acceptance, disbelief."

Mrs Brindle said her daughter's condition affects the adrenal glands, which means "any illness could be fatal - so we have been self-isolating for years".

"If she vomits, then she loses salt, which means her body could shut down or bring on cardiac arrest."

Paige, from Wigan, has always dreamed of being able to swim with dolphins and was due to fulfil that dream in Florida.

Her mother said: "A few days ago we started to realise it might not happen, with flights being grounded and theme parks closing. Paige's bags are already packed - she is devastated.

"We are hopeful that if the funding is still there, that we will be able to go at some point."

Image copyright family photo Image caption Paige found out about her dream holiday to Florida about a year ago

Since its launch in 1990 When You Wish Upon a Star has granted more than 18,000 wishes for children aged four to 17 with life-threatening and terminal illnesses.

The charity has been forced to postpone 90 holidays, as well as cancelling many of its 30th anniversary fundraising events.

It has launched a Covid-19 Wish Appeal in a bid to raise £150,000.

Diane Hummerston, head of fundraising, said: "As it stands the money has literally stopped coming in.

"We need to raise enough to be able to grant the wishes and we are already anticipating a loss of around £500,000."