Image copyright Paul Husband Photography Image caption The "Stockport Spider-Men" have been pounding the pavements to spread cheer in their neighbourhood

Two men who have been dressing as Spider-Man on their daily run have proved popular on the web among families in lockdown.

Jason Baird and Andrew Baldock have been jogging in Stockport, Greater Manchester, dressed as the superhero to spread joy among their neighbours.

The friends have become known as the "Stockport Spider-Men".

"I'll do this every day as long as my legs hold out. It's just to keep everyone smiling," said Mr Baird.

The 34-year-old, who runs a martial arts school in the town, said his friend first dressed up as the comic book character on a live video call to some of their students.

The next day Mr Baldock went around his estate in the same costume, so Mr Baird decided to follow suit by borrowing a Spider-Man outfit from an acquaintance.

The friends, who are now going on their daily runs in costume, have set up a Facebook page which has attracted more than 1,000 followers in 24 hours.

On it they share activities and challenges for children in the online group.

Image copyright Sarah Harris Image caption Children have created posters to hang in the windows in response to the Spider-Man sightings

"I had the bin men filming yesterday, they stopped and got their phones out," said Mr Baird.

"All my neighbours on the street, they've got teddy bears of Spider-Man in the windows and they've taped Spider-Man masks to lamp posts," Mr Baird added.

"It's nice to see because it's keeping me happy and sane as well. I went through a bit of a wobble. It's keeping me busy and active."