Steven Mackie is accused of repeatedly approaching people in a queue at Tesco in Stalybridge

A man has been charged with breaching coronavirus social distancing rules by repeatedly approaching people in a supermarket queue.

Steven Mackie, 53, is accused of failing to maintain public health after allegedly getting too close to shoppers at Tesco in Stalybridge on Saturday.

He is thought to be the first person to be charged in the UK since the new restrictions came into force.

Mr Mackie, of Stalybridge, will appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court later.