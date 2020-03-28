Image copyright AFP

A 21-year-old man has died after going into a river to rescue his dog.

The man and a woman entered the River Weaver near Weir Street, in Northwich, Cheshire, after one of the dogs they were walking fell into the water.

The woman, aged 20, was found hanging on to the side of a steep embankment after emergency services were called shortly before 05:00 GMT on Saturday.

Firefighters put a ladder alongside the embankment and pulled her out, Cheshire Police said.

The woman was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

A police helicopter, underwater rescue team and a rescue boat carried out a search.

At around 14:10 GMT, the underwater rescue team found a body in the river, believed to be that of the 21-year-old man.

Cheshire Police said his family have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The dog which was in the water was rescued by firefighters.