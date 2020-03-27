Coronavirus: Arrest after man coughed at police officer
A man accused of coughing at a police officer after refusing to leave a public space during the coronavirus lockdown has been arrested.
The 33-year-old, from Salford, was held in Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester city centre, police said.
The government is advising people to stay at home and observe social distancing in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.
The arrested man was later charged with assaulting an emergency worker.
Greater Manchester Police tweeted: "Please follow current advice and stay at home."
Piccadilly Gardens, which is flanked by bus and tram stops, is known as a hotspot for drug dealing and other crimes.
However, Greater Manchester Police said on Thursday it would remain open to the public during the virus lockdown.