Image caption Liam Fenn appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A man accused of making a video on how to build a suicide vest and publishing a tape of the late al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden has appeared in court.

Liam Fenn, 21, of Harrow Place, Wigan, has been charged with 12 terrorism offences.

Nine counts relate to possessing information useful to a terrorist and the others encouraging terrorism.

He was remanded in custody by Westminster Magistrates' Court to appear at the Old Bailey on 8 April.

The defendant, who appeared via videolink, is accused of possessing magazines produced by the Islamic State group and instructional videos relating to suicide vests.

The three counts of encouraging terrorism include publishing an audio and visual compilation of the late al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Mr Fenn was arrested on 24 March after police executed a search warrant at his home.