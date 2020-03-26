Image copyright Twitter / @cjd78 Image caption Piccadilly Gardens is a hotspot for drug dealing, says Chief Constable Ian Hopkins

A major open space in Manchester is to be closed during the coronavirus outbreak to halt drug dealing, crime and anti-social behaviour, said police.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said criminal activity in Piccadilly Gardens was proving a "challenge" for the force and he wanted the area fenced off.

"It’s a public space. Public spaces are closed, it will disperse some of the issues,” he told BBC Radio Manchester.

He said police would work with the city council to close the area.

Manchester City Council has been approached for comment.

“Everybody knows that Piccadilly Gardens has been a hotspot for homelessness, for drug dealing, for some other crime issues that we find are a real challenge,” said Mr Hopkins.

“Sadly that has continued and I think is exacerbated because everybody else isn’t there - it is far more visible."

"We can’t be running to Piccadilly Gardens every two minutes arresting people,” he added.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions designed to stop the spread of coronavirus, including closing some public areas and preventing public gatherings.

Image copyright EMILY HOYLE Image caption Two men were stabbed near Morrisons supermarket in the area in February.

Plans to transform Piccadilly Gardens, at a cost of £2m, were recently announced.

They include the partial demolition of a large barrier that has been likened to a section of the Berlin Wall.