Warrington man charged with murdering father-of-one
- 26 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 40-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a father-of-one in Warrington.
Mark Bradbury was found dead with head injuries at his home on Station Road South, Padgate on 4 August.
The 58-year-old had last been seen near his house at 17:00 BST on 1 August.
Daniel Shovelton, of Longbarn, Warrington was arrested at his home on Tuesday. He was due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Thursday.