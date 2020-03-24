Image copyright GMP Image caption Gareth Robinson, Peter Clarke and Ryan Stewart have been jailed for 16 years for their involvement

A "brazen group of criminals" have been jailed after gang members wearing Scream masks attacked a police car with sledgehammers.

Armed with machetes, axes and crowbars, they raided homes and businesses in Greater Manchester, Derbyshire, West and South Yorkshire and Lancashire.

The group stole £1.5m worth of items and caused £230,000 worth of damage.

Eleven gang members were jailed for up to 16 years at Minshull Street Crown Court.

Image copyright GMP Image caption The gang used machetes, axes, sledgehammers and crowbars

Using stolen cars, the gang would ram-raid buildings and use weapons to threaten members of the public and police officers when challenged, police said.

On one occasion officers stopped a vehicle for displaying false number plates, unaware that the occupants had just burgled a business. Two men emerged from the car wearing Scream masks and attacked the police vehicle with sledgehammers.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Two men were wearing Scream masks. Police were not physically injured.

Four of the men were arrested after a burglary at a business in West Yorkshire, while a further nine were arrested during police raids in Oldham.

"This dangerous group of offenders showed blatant disregard for the safety of others as they savagely attacked members of the public as well as police officers and security staff," said Det Insp Rachel Smith.

Eleven men have been jailed for their involvement with the gang, who committed more than 50 burglaries and robberies between July 2018 and May 2019.

Kieran Daubney, 29, of Near Birches Parade, Oldham has been sentenced to 12 years and six months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to rob

Peter Clarke, 33, of Elm Road, Oldham has been sentenced to 16 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary. He was also found guilty of conspiracy to rob

Ryan Stewart, 36, of Brooklands Drive, Royton has been sentenced to 16 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal. He was also found guilty of robbery and conspiracy to rob

Steven Anderson, 39, of Grampian Close, Chadderton has been sentenced to 12 years and six months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to rob

Gareth Robinson, 29, of Border Mill Fold, Mossley has been sentenced to 16 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to burgle, conspiracy to steal and possession of criminal property. He was also found guilty of conspiracy to rob

Matthew Bowers, 34, of Carnation Road, Oldham has been sentenced to nine years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal. He was also found guilty of conspiracy to rob

Clifton McGowan, 29, of Oldham Road, Failsworth has been sentenced to six years and three months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal

Samuel Locke, 29, of Whetstone Hill Lane, Oldham has been sentenced to six years and three months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal.

Lee Robinson, 36, of Harewood Drive, Royton has been sentenced to five years and four months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal

Carl Burke, 31, of Ashton Road, Oldham has been sentenced to seven years and six months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal

Robert Kelsall, 33, of Timperley Close, Fitton Hill has been sentenced to nine years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to handle stolen goods. He also pleaded guilty to being concerned in supply of Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of criminal property

Two other men will be sentenced later for their involvement with the gang, who stole high-powered vehicles, safes, cigarettes and alcohol.