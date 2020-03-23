Image caption A 30-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder

A woman arrested on suspicion murdering a seven-year-old girl in a park in Greater Manchester has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The girl was stabbed to death in front of her parents in Bolton's Queen's Park on Sunday afternoon.

A 30-year-old woman, who was not known to the family, was arrested at the scene.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said investigations into the "terrible incident" were ongoing.

"The attack happened in front of the parents of this little girl who had taken her out yesterday afternoon to enjoy the spring sun and play in the park," he said.

"I want to stress that this is not an end to the criminal investigation, we will consider the evidence and consult with the Crown Prosecution Service and if appropriate we will be seeking criminal charges," Mr Jackson added.

Police praised the bravery of a member of the public who chased the suspect and detained her until officers arrived.