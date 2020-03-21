Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer embrace before January's derby match

Manchester City and Manchester United have joined up to donate £100,000 for food banks in response to coronavirus.

Each club will donate £50,000 to the Trussell Trust, with the funds going to its 19 food banks in Greater Manchester.

The clubs said the donations would "compensate for the temporary loss of food donations on match days".

"We are pleased to come together with our fans to help vulnerable members of society in a City United."

The Manchester United Supporters Trust said they were also "overwhelmed" after fans' groups at Everton and Liverpool also pledged £3,000 towards the fund.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fans at Liverpool and Everton, seen here in 2018, are also donating to the Manchester fund

It follows a new co-operation between the Fans' Foodbanks fundraising groups of the Manchester clubs.

The groups usually collect supplies outside Old Trafford and the Etihad stadiums before games but this has been interrupted by the suspension of football due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

EASY STEPS: How to keep safe

A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?

GETTING READY: How prepared is the UK?

PUBLIC TRANSPORT: What's the risk?

In a joint statement, Manchester City and Manchester United said: "We are proud of the role our supporters play in helping local food banks and recognise the increased strain likely to be placed on these charities by the impact of coronavirus."

MCFC Fans Foodbank Support said the donation would be "an enormous help", adding "hunger doesn't wear club colours".

Rachel Macklin from the Trussell Trust said: "We're working closely with our network to understand each food bank's situation, offer guidance, and work out how we can best support them.

"We know we won't be able to do this alone, so we are truly grateful for the support Manchester United and Manchester City are showing local food banks."