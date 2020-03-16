Image copyright PA Image caption New measures will be introduced to reduce costs, Manchester Airports Group says

Staff at Manchester Airport face temporary lay-offs and pay cuts amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Manchester Airports Group (MAG) will consult with workers and unions over new measures to reduce costs.

"Our aim will always be to protect jobs wherever possible, and we need to take these steps now to ensure the company's future," said Charlie Cornish, chief executive officer at MAG.

Staff may also have to take enforced annual leave and work reduced hours.

The executive team will take a pay cut with immediate effect and the company has frozen recruitment and paused capital expenditure.

Mr Cornish said the the Covid-19 outbreak "has led to a rapid and unprecedented reduction in demand for air travel".

"This temporary and dramatic downturn requires us to act now to protect our position at this critical time."

Mr Cornish called on the government "to take decisive action now to make clear its total and unwavering support for airports, airlines and other travel companies".

"The UK depends on air travel to supports its economy," he said.

"The government must stand behind the aviation industry to make sure it is still there and ready to help the economy recover once this is all over."

Boris Johnson has said people in the UK should avoid "non-essential" travel and contact with others to curb coronavirus, as the country's death toll hit 55.

The prime minister said people should work from home where possible as part of a range of stringent new measures.