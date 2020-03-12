Image copyright PA Media Image caption Hashem Abedi has denied 22 counts of murder

The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has sacked his legal team and quit his murder trial, jurors have been told.

Hashem Abedi, 22, is accused of helping his brother Salman plan the 2017 blast at the Manchester Arena.

He denies murder, attempted murder and conspiring to cause explosions but has "withdrawn" from the case.

Judge Mr Justice Jeremy Baker told jurors not to draw any adverse conclusions from his decision.

But in a closing speech to the jury, Duncan Penny QC, prosecuting, said that Hashem's "thundering silence" showed he had no answer to the charges.

Mr Baker told the jury that the accused was under no obligation to take part in the proceedings, adding it was "his choice".

Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis, Eilidh MacLeod - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

"Anyone who is charged and prosecuted for a serious criminal offence has a right to be legally represented.

"Up until this morning, he had exercised that right. He has dispensed of the services of his legal representatives. That is a matter for him, it should not be held against him."

The judge said the trial would proceed to a conclusion without Hashem Abedi's presence.

Abedi's refusal to appear in the witness box means that his denial was only advanced through a prepared statement to police last summer after his extradition from Libya.

That statement, read to jurors, expressed "shock" at his brother's actions but the accused answered "no comment" in police interviews.

"The reason why he has chosen not to give evidence [is because] there is no answer to the questions we would pose," said Mr Penny.

"The questions that he would have to answer... would show that he stood shoulder-to-shoulder with his dead brother."

He added he had "every opportunity" to give his side of the story in court, to denounce his brother and condemn his actions.

The trial was adjourned until Friday.