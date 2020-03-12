Image copyright PA Image caption Anthony Grainger was shot dead in Cheshire in 2012

Six officers are under investigation by the police watchdog in connection with the fatal shooting of an unarmed man.

Anthony Grainger, 36, was in a stolen car when he was shot in the chest by a firearms officer in Culcheth, Cheshire.

The retired and serving officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A public inquiry into the 2012 shooting criticised senior officers for "failings and errors".

Following the conclusion of the inquiry in July 2019, GMP made referrals to the IOPC in relation to conduct matters arising from the report.

"The public inquiry raised further questions about the conduct of some GMP officers before, during, and after the death of Mr Grainger," said IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe.

She said it was important "that these matters should be scrutinised by way of independent and impartial investigations," adding, "GMP has co-operated fully with this process".

Image copyright GMP Image caption Mr Grainger was shot dead in a stolen Audi in a car park in Culcheth

In separate proceedings, former Assistant Chief Constable Terry Sweeney, former superintendent Mark Granby and a former chief inspector are under investigation for gross misconduct regarding their command and control of the policing operation on 2 and 3 March 2012.

The actions of former a chief inspector and a former inspector are also under investigation for gross misconduct as part of the investigation into GMP's acquisition of a CS dispersal canister, which was used during the policing operation when Mr Grainger died.

Investigators will also look at the conduct of a serving GMP officer regarding their management of two firearms officers' training records.

Both officers, known as X7 and Z15 during the public inquiry, were present during the police operation when Mr Grainger was shot.

The officer has been informed they are under investigation for allegations of misconduct.