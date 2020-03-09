Image copyright PA Media/Unknown Image caption Hashem Abedi (left) denies 22 murders, attempted murder and conspiring to cause explosions with his brother Salman

The DNA of a man accused of plotting the Manchester Arena attack was found on items in a car used for storage ahead of the blast, a court heard.

Three drums, used to store packs of nails, were found in the Nissan Micra, which scientists discovered contained Hashem Abedi's DNA or fingerprints.

Hashem, 22, is on trial at the Old Bailey, accused of helping his brother Salman plan the bomb attack.

He denies 22 murders, attempted murder and conspiring to cause explosions.

Twenty-two people were killed when Salman detonated a homemade bomb on 22 May 2017.

The court heard the Abedis, who were born in Manchester to Libyan parents, were booked on one-way tickets to Libya in April 2017, having allegedly stockpiled chemicals used to make the homemade explosive.

The jury previously heard the brothers stowed the items in the Micra, which was bought hours before they departed for Libya.

The vehicle was parked in Rusholme, Greater Manchester, for Salman to access on his return to the city on May 18, the court heard.

Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis, Eilidh MacLeod - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

Forensic scientist Geraldine Davidson described how DNA or fingerprint evidence from Hashem was found on several items in the Micra, including the three large drums, packs of nails, a hammer and a bottle of soft drink.

The court heard that Hashem was also linked to the bombing by a bag of six pieces of metal, rolled tightly together into improvised cylinders.

These were found in bins discarded by Salman in a basement on Granby Row, it was alleged.

Thumb prints from the defendant's left and right hands were found on one of them, the court was told.

The trial continues.