Image copyright Stockport Council Image caption The planned rooftop green space will be named Podium Park

A 100m traffic-free bridge could be built between Stockport's bus and train stations in a bid to boost walking and cycling in the town.

The Stockport Interchange project plans also include proposals for a two-acre rooftop park above the bus station called Podium Park.

Work on the interchange, which will be "Metrolink ready", is due to start next year and be completed by 2023.

Original proposals for a new bus station and park were passed in 2018.

Cllr David Meller, cabinet member for economy and regeneration, said the new features were a "bold statement of intent" for the town.

"I am committed to improving walking and cycling links and this proposal, linking the two transport hubs, is a vital part of our overall plans for Stockport," he said.

A proposed new interchange, including 20 bus stands and a covered concourse for passengers, is part of the £1bn redevelopment of Stockport town centre.

Stockport Council, in partnership with Transport for Greater Manchester, is holding a three-week public consultation with the following drop-in events: