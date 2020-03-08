Image copyright GMP Image caption Emanuel Simon was described as a "gentle giant" by his family

A man has been charged with murdering a medical student knocked unconscious by a single punch to the head.

Emanuel Simon, 33, was assaulted outside Dubai Café in Rusholme, Manchester, on 26 January and died two weeks later in hospital.

His family said the Eritrean student was a "gentle giant" with "big dreams and aspirations".

Nojan Kafi, 34, from Moston, has been remanded to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police said Mr Simon moved to the UK 12 years ago and was on a gap year and had been due to continue his studies in Leeds.