A school in Greater Manchester has closed as a "precautionary measure" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision to close Garrett Hall Primary in Tyldesley, Wigan, was made after a family at the school had contact with two people who are confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"This is our independent decision as a duty of care to our pupils and staff," the school said in a letter to parents.

The school is expected to reopen on Monday following a deep clean.

In the letter, the school told parents that "health authorities have not insisted on the closure or cleaning of the school".

It was as "independent decision as a duty of care to our pupils and staff and to ensure that the welfare and wellbeing of our community remains our utmost priority," the school's spokesperson said.

"It is not our intention to cause undue alarm," the school added.

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK has risen to 85, according to the Department of Health.

There have been nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in Greater Manchester.