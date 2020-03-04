Bolton pedestrian death: Man charged with manslaughter
A man has been charged with the manslaughter of a pedestrian who was hit by a car.
The 26-year-old victim died after he was stuck on Tennyson Road in Farnworth, Bolton, at about 08:15 GMT on Monday.
Police said the man and the car may have been involved in a "disturbance" nearby before the crash.
Shaun Ward, 22, of no fixed address, will appear at Bolton Magistrates' Court later.
A 24-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further inquiries.