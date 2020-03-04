Oldham fire: Former church gutted by blaze
A large blaze has ripped through a former church in Oldham.
Firefighters were called to the building, which is now a commercial property, at about 21:10 GMT.
The roof of the church on Regent Street, near Oldham Mumps tram stop, collapsed in flames. There were no reports of any injuries.
Six engines and an aerial platform were sent to tackle the blaze, which covered 15m (50ft) by 30m (100ft), said Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.
Nearby residents were urged to keep windows and doors shut.