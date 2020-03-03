Image copyright Paul Lamb Image caption The match-worn number 10 shirt was once worn by club legend Charlie Nicholas

A rare football shirt stolen from the National Football Museum has been returned.

The 30-year-old Celtic top, valued at about £600, was taken after a man entered the Manchester museum without paying on 1 February, police said.

The number 10 shirt, once worn by Bhoys legend Charlie Nicholas in the club's 1991/92 season, was loaned to the museum by its owner Paul Lamb.

He said he was "absolutely buzzing" and did not think he would see it again.

Mr Lamb said the match-worn Umbro shirt had been posted back to the museum anonymously, and believes perhaps somebody was "spooked" by coverage in the media.

Absolutely buzzing!!!

Thank you so much to everyone for their support over the last month. I never thought I’d get to see this again.

Thank you so much to everyone for their support over the last month. I never thought I'd get to see this again.

All your sharing of posts and media links has paid off🙏🏻💚🍀

Greater Manchester Police, who had issued a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the theft, said no arrests had been made.

The museum said in a statement: "We are pleased to report that a Celtic football shirt stolen from our third-floor gallery has now been recovered and returned to the museum.

"We take security of our collections extremely seriously. All our galleries are covered by extensive high-quality CCTV cameras.

"The item had been on loan to the museum as part of an exhibition of football shirts and the jersey can now be reunited with its owner."