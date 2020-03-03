Manchester

Celtic: Rare football shirt stolen from National Football Museum returned

  • 3 March 2020
Stolen Celtic shirt Image copyright Paul Lamb
Image caption The match-worn number 10 shirt was once worn by club legend Charlie Nicholas

A rare football shirt stolen from the National Football Museum has been returned.

The 30-year-old Celtic top, valued at about £600, was taken after a man entered the Manchester museum without paying on 1 February, police said.

The number 10 shirt, once worn by Bhoys legend Charlie Nicholas in the club's 1991/92 season, was loaned to the museum by its owner Paul Lamb.

He said he was "absolutely buzzing" and did not think he would see it again.

Mr Lamb said the match-worn Umbro shirt had been posted back to the museum anonymously, and believes perhaps somebody was "spooked" by coverage in the media.

Greater Manchester Police, who had issued a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the theft, said no arrests had been made.

The museum said in a statement: "We are pleased to report that a Celtic football shirt stolen from our third-floor gallery has now been recovered and returned to the museum.

"We take security of our collections extremely seriously. All our galleries are covered by extensive high-quality CCTV cameras.

"The item had been on loan to the museum as part of an exhibition of football shirts and the jersey can now be reunited with its owner."

