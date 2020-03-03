Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson stood as an MEP in the 2019 European elections

Twenty people have been charged after violence broke out during a Tommy Robinson campaign event.

Missiles were thrown and police vehicles damaged when the former English Defence League leader's supporters and opponents clashed in Oldham in May 2019.

The 18 men and two 16-year-old boys are due to appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court charged with violent disorder.

Mr Robinson was campaigning in the European elections at the time.

The right wing speaker, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had been due to appear in Oldham but was not present during the disturbance.

Footage posted on social media showed clashes between Robinson supporters and counter-demonstrators in Limeside.

Greater Manchester Police said objects including eggs and bricks were thrown and there was damage to two police vehicles.

Mr Robinson failed to win a single seat in the elections before blaming the media, police and government interference.

The men and two boys will appear in court during two different hearings scheduled for 5 and 19 March.