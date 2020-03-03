Manchester

Bolton death: Murder arrests after man hit by car

  • 3 March 2020
Tennyson Road in Farnworth Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was hit by a VW Golf in Tennyson Road in Farnworth

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was hit by a car.

The 26-year-old victim died at the scene after being hit by a dark grey VW Golf just before 08:15 GMT on Monday in Tennyson Road in Farnworth, Bolton.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the car had been abandoned and its occupants then fled on foot.

A 24-year-old woman and a man, 22, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday afternoon.

GMP said the man and the car had also been involved in a "disturbance" near a church on St James' Street before the crash.

Det Insp Dave Sinclair said it was an "absolutely horrendous incident in which a young man has lost his life".

He said their "sincere thoughts are with his family at this devastating time".

GMP has appealed for any witnesses to contact the force.

