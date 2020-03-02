Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed in the heart with a flick knife

The family of a boy who was fatally stabbed have told a press conference they still hope for a retrial.

Speaking on the first anniversary of Yousef Makki's death, his sister Jade Akoum claimed: "A lot of the evidence wasn't put forward in the right way."

The 17-year-old died in a fight with his friend Joshua Molnar in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester in March 2019.

Molnar, 18, was acquitted of murder and manslaughter after he told a jury he had acted in self-defence.

Ms Akoum said: "I don't want another family to go through what we've gone through."

She added that the family would also consider taking civil action to "get answers to questions that we want".

Molnar was cleared of murder and manslaughter at Manchester Crown Court in July 2019, but was detained for eight months and given a training order after he admitted possessing a knife and perverting the course of justice.

The teenager was released last week.

Adam Chowdhary, then also 17, was acquitted of perverting the course of justice but given a four-month detention order after admitting possession of a flick knife.

Speaking at the press conference earlier, Yousef's family said they were "extremely" unhappy with investigations carried out by Cheshire Police and Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Both forces have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, a retrial of someone acquitted of a serious offence can only take place if new and compelling evidence comes to light.

But Mrs Akoum claimed: "The justice system completely failed normal, average families at every step that we have taken so far, and I think things need to change."

"Whereas if these boys were from Moss Side say, it would be a completely different story."

The family will wait for the IOPC to publish its findings in about three months time before considering their next legal steps.