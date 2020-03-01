Tribute to car rally founder killed in axe attack

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ryan Lowry co-founded a charity car rally

A man who was killed in an axe attack has been described by his family as being "full of kindness, strong principles and humour".

Ryan Lowry, 36, who co-founded a car rally contest in aid of the mental health charity CALM, died on Thursday.

He was chased by his attacker in Moss Lane, Trafford before the assault, Greater Manchester Police said.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 31-year-old had vandalised several empty cars before reporting the attack himself and fleeing, the force said.

Det Ch Insp Colin Larkin, from Greater Manchester Police, added: "The arrested man and Ryan were known to one another and police are working hard to understand the reason for this horrific attack.

"I would like to reassure the community that, while our enquiries continue, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this tragic incident."

In a statement, Mr Lowry's family said: "It's hard to believe how something like this can happen to someone like Ryan, who did not have a bad bone in his body.

"All he ever did was to be there, in whatever way he could, for those that needed help.

"Ryan loved motor cars and motor racing and was co-founder of the CALM All Porsche Trophy series, raising awareness and money for mental health."