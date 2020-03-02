Image copyright Family handout Image caption Emily Connor was from Chesterfield in Derbyshire

A driver who was late for work when he knocked down and killed an eight-year-old girl who was crossing the road has been jailed.

Emily Connor was crossing to get to a bus stop with her grandmother when she was hit in Salford in February 2018.

Jon-Paul Caruana, 25, who was driving at 50mph moments before he hit her, admitted causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

He was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for three years and four months.

Caruana, of Lawndale Drive in Worsley, hit Emily, who lived in Chesterfield, on Monton Road on the morning of 10 February.

The court was told he was rushing to pick up a colleague to travel to work with after initially returning home because he had forgotten his security fob.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Jon-Paul Caruana claimed he was only driving at 30mph

Greater Manchester Police said in an attempt to get to work on time Caruana was seen on CCTV overtaking a car at excessive speed just over a mile from the crash scene.

Witnesses said he appeared to be increasingly agitated as temporary traffic lights and queues slowed him down.

Seconds later he was seen driving at speeds of 50mph and sounding his car horn before Emily broke free of her grandmother's hand, who she had been visiting for the weekend, to try to get to safety.

Caruana claimed he was only driving at 30mph but dashcam and CCTV footage revealed his speed.

A message from his partner, who was in the car with him and their four-month-old child, to his work colleague said he was he was "breaking speed barriers".

Sgt Lee Westhead said: "Ultimately, faced with the overwhelming evidence gathered against him, Caruana had to abandon his lies and face up to the enormity of what he had done."