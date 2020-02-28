Image copyright Matthew Greer Image caption Two air ambulances were called to the crash scene

A 10-year-old boy has died and a six-year-old has been seriously hurt in a crash on the M60 in Greater Manchester.

The boys were taken to hospital with serious injuries but the older child was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the BMW that the boys were travelling in, a man in his 30s, was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving.

The clockwise M60 from Ashton-under-Lyne (Junction 23) to Denton (Junction 24) was shut after the 13:55 GMT crash.

Police were called to the scene after the BMW crashed into a highways maintenance vehicle that was stationary on the hard shoulder close to Junction 23.

Two air ambulances landed near the crash scene but road ambulances were used to transport the children to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, the North West Ambulance Service confirmed.

A woman in the stationary vehicle received minor injuries.

Motorists have been warned of long delays following the motorway closure.

Diversions have been put in place while emergency work continues, Highways England said.