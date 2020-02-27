Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption No arrests have been made over the attack

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a teenage boy had part of his ear bitten off.

The boy, 16, required emergency surgery following the attack by two men in Altrincham on 19 January, said Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

He was beaten near Altrincham Hospital after turning to look at a man and woman who were rowing in the street.

The teenager faces reconstructive surgery as part of ongoing medical treatment, said police.

The victim was walking down an alley between Goose Green and Altrincham Hospital in the early hours of Sunday 19 January when he looked in the direction of a man and woman who were having an argument.

The man confronted the boy and started to punch him with another man joining in punching and and kicking the boy, GMP said.

No arrests have been made.

Det Con Laura Floodgate, of GMP, said it was an "unprovoked and despicable" attack by two men on a 16-year-old boy.

She appealed to anyone who saw the assault or anyone who recognises the man to contact GMP.