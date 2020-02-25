Image caption Cransley School is an independent fee-paying school in Northwich, Cheshire

A school has closed after staff and pupils returned from a skiing trip to a coronavirus-hit region of Italy.

Cransley School in Northwich, Cheshire, said it took the decision after government advice for Britons returning from northern Italy to self-isolate.

Headteacher Richard Pollock said some pupils who had been on the trip to the Alpine region of Bormio were "showing flu-like symptoms".

He said the independent school would remain closed all week.

In a letter to parents, he explained he made the decision despite Public Health England's advice that the school should stay open to other pupils.

He said he and the school's governors believed it was the best way to "completely minimise possible spread of infection".

'Hope families understand'

"During this time, the school will be able to conduct a deep clean, and monitor the results of tests amongst those pupils who are currently showing flu-like symptoms," Mr Pollock said.

"I understand there will be a variety of reactions to this decision amongst parents, and hope that all families will understand the developing situation."

It's believed pupils from the school were taking part in Alpine Champs 2020, a winter sports competition for young English skiers.

Rich Cannon, who has a child at the school, said: "I'm glad the school is being proactive and sensible. I'm very happy with the way the headmaster has handled the situation."

Meanwhile, another school in nearby Nantwich has sent home a large group of children and several staff amid concerns about the virus.

The pupils, who attend Brine Leas school, had also recently returned from a skiing trip in Italy.

The school said it would follow the most recent advice and stay open to other children.

Italy has put 11 towns in Lombardy and Veneto into lockdown.

Police are manning checkpoints around the towns after 229 people tested positive for the virus and seven died.