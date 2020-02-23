Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Higginshaw Lane on 1 February

A man injured in a crash three weeks ago in Greater Manchester has died.

The 42-year-old driver was with three passengers in a Toyota when they were involved in a crash with a Ford Focus in Higginshaw Lane, Royton at about 21:40 GMT on 1 February.

All of the Toyota's occupants were taken to hospital with serious injuries but the driver died on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Police urged anyone with information to contact them.

Two men, aged 26 and 36, were arrested the following day on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 26-year-old has since been released with no further action while the 36-year-old was released while inquiries continue.

A week after the crash, a 29-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has since been bailed pending further inquiries.