Schoolboy Alex Rodda was found dead on a village lane in December 2019

A teenager has denied murdering a 15-year-old boy who was found dead in a Cheshire village.

Matthew Mason, 19, of Ash Lane, Ollerton, near Knutsford, entered a not guilty plea to the murder of Alex Rodda at Chester Crown Court.

The schoolboy's body was found on Ashley Mill Lane in Ashley on 12 December.

Mr Mason was remanded in custody to appear again before Chester Crown Court on 20 April.

Alex's family described him as a "caring and trusting young boy".

"He loved life and made friends wherever he went. He will be sorely missed," a family statement said.