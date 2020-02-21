Image caption Police said they were called to a "small demonstration" on Bow Street

Eleven people have been charged over an animal rights protest which brought a meat-processing plant to a standstill.

Greater Manchester Police was called to the Tulip factory in Ashton-under-Lyne at about 03:30 GMT on Thursday.

The 11 men and women will appear before Tameside Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with aggravated trespass, said police.

Production at the slaughterhouse was temporarily halted but has since resumed.