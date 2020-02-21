Oldham stabbing: Second man charged with murder
- 21 February 2020
A second man has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in a fight.
Ahsad Khan, 19, died in hospital after being found seriously injured on Cheviot Avenue, Oldham, at about 04:30 GMT on Sunday.
A 20-year-old man from Oldham has been charged with murder and will appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court later.
Another 20-year-old man, also from Oldham, was charged with murder on Thursday.