Image caption Activists have locked their arms in concrete blocks outside the Tulip plant

A meat-processing plant has been brought to a standstill by animal rights protesters.

Activists have blocked the entrance to the Tulip factory in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, in protest at the slaughter of pigs at the site.

Smash Speciesism is urging the company to change production to plant-based foods and for the public to go vegan.

Tulip said its main concern is "the welfare of the animals in our care and the safety of our people".

Police said they were called to a "small demonstration" on Bow Street and are engaging with Tulip and the protesters "to pursue a resolution".

The action is causing limited disruption to traffic and commuters in the area, they added.

Image caption Officers are in attendance at the Bow Street site

'Gentle and clever'

Activists locked their arms in concrete blocks at 3:30 GMT in a bid to to disrupt the slaughter of pigs, a spokesperson for Smash Speciesism said.

"Pigs are gentle, clever, emotional animals who deserve the right to life, just like any other individual."

Tulip has previously worked closely with police and activists affiliated with The Animal Save Movement for a number of years to accommodate their lawful right to protest peacefully, the company said.

"Today's activity appears to be co-ordinated by a different group who have adopted tactics which they seem to consider to be more disruptive.

"While these activities are an inconvenience to operations, our main concern is ensuring the welfare of the animals in our care and the safety of our people, which this activity has directly put at significant risk."