A man has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in a fight.

Ahsad Khan, 19, died in hospital after being found seriously injured on Cheviot Avenue, Oldham at about 04:30 GMT on Sunday.

A man aged 20 from Oldham is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court later.

Another 20-year-old, arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, remains in police custody, Greater Manchester Police said.

Two men aged 21, and a 19-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.