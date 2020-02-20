Murder charge after Ahsad Khan stabbed in fight in Oldham
A man has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in a fight.
Ahsad Khan, 19, died in hospital after being found seriously injured on Cheviot Avenue, Oldham at about 04:30 GMT on Sunday.
A man aged 20 from Oldham is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court later.
Another 20-year-old, arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, remains in police custody, Greater Manchester Police said.
Two men aged 21, and a 19-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.