A car being followed by police crashed into a tram stop, injuring four people.

Three men, aged 32, 34 and 42, and a 32-year-old woman in the vehicle were hurt in Droylsden on Wednesday evening.

It is thought their Vauxhall Astra swerved around a tram near a Metrolink stop on Manchester Road.

Greater Manchester Police said officers had been involved in a short pursuit after the car failed to stop and the force has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The North West Ambulance Service said firefighters had to cut free one of the casualties. The extent of the injuries is not known.

Nobody has been arrested.