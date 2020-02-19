Murder charge over Ancoats stab death 26 years ago
- 19 February 2020
A 75-year-old man has been charged with murder nearly 26 years after a man died in a stabbing.
Jason Comerford, 21, was stabbed in the neck on 25 February 1994 in George Leigh Street, near Great Ancoats Street, in Manchester.
Police investigated but no suspect was identified and the case remained open.
Geoffrey Strike, formerly of Manchester, was charged with murder and will appear at Manchester City Magistrates' Court later.