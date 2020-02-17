Manchester

Wanted Salford man falls from roof escaping from police

  • 17 February 2020
Image caption The man was trying to escape from police when he fell

A wanted man has fallen off a roof while fleeing from police.

The man tried to escape from a house in Langton Street, Salford, when police arrived on Saturday afternoon at about 15:15 GMT.

His injuries were thought to be life-changing rather than life-threatening, police said.

The man is being treated in hospital but is not under arrest. Greater Manchester Police has not confirmed what alleged crime he was wanted for.

