Wanted Salford man falls from roof escaping from police
- 17 February 2020
A wanted man has fallen off a roof while fleeing from police.
The man tried to escape from a house in Langton Street, Salford, when police arrived on Saturday afternoon at about 15:15 GMT.
His injuries were thought to be life-changing rather than life-threatening, police said.
The man is being treated in hospital but is not under arrest. Greater Manchester Police has not confirmed what alleged crime he was wanted for.