Image copyright Google Image caption A man died after a fight in Cheviot Avenue, Oldham, during the early hours of Sunday

A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old man died after being stabbed in a "brutal and tragic" fight.

It happened in Cheviot Avenue, Oldham at about 04:30 GMT on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said. The victim was seriously hurt and died in hospital.

A 19-year-old man has been taken into custody to be questioned by detectives.

Two men, aged 21, and a 20-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in police custody.

Det Supt Debbie Dooley said: "This was a brutal and tragic incident and we have made some encouraging progress with our lines of inquiry so far.

"However, a crime of this severity requires as much detail as possible, therefore it is vital that those who know about the circumstances behind this get in touch with police."