Image copyright ASP Image caption An officer was hurt after the crash on Friday

A policeman has been seriously injured after his vehicle was hit by a car which was reportedly stolen.

Officers saw the vehicle in Pendleton, prior to the crash, at about 21:30 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The driver failed to stop and was later involved in a collision with a police car.

An officer was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene.