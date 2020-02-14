Image copyright Georgie Image caption Jamie Hallam was robbed at gunpoint

Four men and a woman have been arrested over series of armed robberies in which people were ambushed after being lured by fake car adverts online.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the men aged 43, 24, 22 and 19 and woman, 41, have been held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

GMP also recovered a stolen car and two machetes during the arrests in Oldham and Newton Heath.

The robberies are thought to have taken place between November and January.

One of the raids linked to the arrests is a sting which saw Jamie Hallam and his fiancée robbed of £9,000 at gunpoint after travelling to Longsight in Manchester to buy a Mercedes.

Two masked men kicked Mr Hallam in the head after pointing the gun at his face

Another robbery saw a man from Telford have £7,500 stolen by attackers armed with hammers after he and his pregnant wife had saved for a bigger car.

Det Insp Joseph Harrop, of GMP's Serious and Organised Crime Group, said: "It is important that the intensity of this investigation persists and therefore we continue to ask members of the public to contact police if they have any information or concerns relating to armed robberies of this nature."