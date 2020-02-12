Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Matt Renninger said being in the tunnel was an "incredible experience"

A Manchester City fan who travelled more than 3,000 miles to watch his side play was "crushed" when the match was called off as Storm Ciara hit the UK.

Matt Renninger, from Rhode Island in the United States, said watching his beloved Blues was on his "bucket list".

He spent about $3,000 (£2,750) flying over with his wife for the Premier League clash with West Ham on Sunday.

But they had to settle for Altrincham FC instead when City's game was postponed due to strong winds and rain.

Mr Renninger, 33, has supported City since 2002 after picking them on Fifa "because everyone supported Manchester United".

The real estate manager said his wife Missy was expecting a child so the dream trip was a "babymoon" before the boy is due in June.

The couple ordered a strip for their new addition and he set his out of office on his email to say "I will be out of the country until February 14th to watch back-to-back English Premier League champions Manchester City" before flying out to the UK.

He said they were "so excited" about watching their favourite player Sergio Aguero and co when they arrived on Friday.

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption The couple ordered a Manchester City strip for the baby son they are expecting in June

They did a tour of the Etihad Stadium and said taking in the locker room and the tunnel was an "incredible experience".

They were "devastated and there were tears", though, when they saw the news the game was called off on Sunday morning.

It may not have been their beloved Blues but the couple did get to see some football on the transatlantic trip.

They went to see Altrincham FC's National League North match at Moss Lane on Saturday against Kettering.

With a capacity of just over 6,000, it was considerably smaller than Etihad which holds 55,000.

After the 1-1 draw, Mr Renninger said: "We had a great time - my wife loved the fans' chants."

He said the couple will "definitely" return to see City in action "but it will be with our son next time so maybe it was meant to be".

He added they will also be following Altrincham FC's results and hope to get to watch both teams on their next visit.