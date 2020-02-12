Image copyright Santiago Felipe Image caption The Icelandic singer close the festival with Manchester’s Halle Orchestra

Science and music festival Bluedot has revealed its 2020 headliners, with a "unique" work by singer Bjork and the Halle Orchestra topping the bill.

The Cheshire event, held at Jodrell Bank Observatory, will also see Groove Armada and Metronomy headline.

Among the non-musical highlights will be a show about sci-fi classic The Hitchhiker's Guide to The Galaxy and a series of talks curated by women's rights activist Helen Pankhurst.

The festival runs from 23 to 26 July.

Image copyright Scott M Salt Image caption The event takes place under the gaze of the renowned Lovell Telescope

The festival's organisers said the "uniquely commissioned performance" by the Icelandic singer and the Manchester-based orchestra would close the event and feature "incredible bespoke projections on the Lovell Telescope".

Now in its fifth year at the World Heritage site, the festival will also include music from Spiritualized, Roisin Murphy, Ride, 808 State, Anna Meredith and Pussy Riot, alongside performances from Phill Jupitus, the event's artist-in-residence, and a "comedic, musical exploration" of David Bowie's "messianic status".

The organisers said the festival's full programme of events would be announced "in the coming weeks".