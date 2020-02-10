Image caption Police said homes were evacuated as a precaution

A suspected World War Two explosive was found in a garden in Greater Manchester, prompting the evacuation of several nearby homes.

Greater Manchester Police were called to Bradford Road in Bolton, at about 12:00 GMT.

A police spokeswoman said an Army bomb disposal unit was also called to the scene.

She added several nearby addresses had been evacuated "as a precaution" and surrounding roads had been closed