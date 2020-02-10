Image copyright Twitter / @cjd78 Image caption Police remain at the scene in Manchester's Piccadilly Gardens as two men are treated for injuries

Two people have been stabbed in Manchester city centre.

Officers were called to reports of an assault near Morrisons supermarket in Piccadilly Gardens at 12:10 GMT.

One man has been taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening, and another is being treated at the scene for minor injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The force added it was thought to be a "targeted attack" and there was no threat to the wider community.

No arrests have yet been made.

A number of road closures are in place and members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.