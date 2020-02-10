Image caption Salman Abedi visited Abdalraouf Abdallah on 18 January 2017

The Manchester Arena bomber visited a convicted terrorist in jail before the attack, his brother's trial heard.

The Old Bailey heard Salman Abedi went to HMP Altcourse in Liverpool to meet Abdalraouf Abdallah on 18 January 2017, four months before the attack which killed 22 people.

Abdallah was convicted of preparing acts of terrorism in May 2016.

Hashem Abedi has denied 22 counts of murder, one of attempted murder and one of conspiring to cause an explosion.

The 22-year-old's trial at the Old Bailey heard Salman Abedi travelled to the jail with two men to meet with Adballah, who was left paralysed after being shot during the 2011 Libyan uprising.

He was convicted of two counts of preparation of terrorist acts by helping two men enter Syria via Turkey and funding terrorism by sending £2,000 to his own brother.

The jury was told a second meeting was set up for 6 March at the prison, but Salman did not attend.

Two months later, he detonated a bomb outside an Ariana Grande concert, which killed 22 people, left 264 "physically injured" and saw a further 670 report "psychological trauma".

The court also heard Salman Abedi had been studying business management at the University of Salford in the months before the attack, but had last attended lectures on 13 January.

A student loan of £1,002.54 was paid to him four days earlier.

His Halifax student account card was found in the foyer of the arena after the attack.

The jury also heard Hashem had been studying electrical installation at Manchester College, but had stopped attending in March 2016.

The trial continues.