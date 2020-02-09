Storm Ciara: River Irwell bursts banks at Ramsbottom
- 9 February 2020
Properties in Bury and Ramsbottom are being evacuated after the River Irwell burst its banks during Storm Ciara.
Residents were urged to "take precautions immediately" as Bury Council sets up an evacuation centre at Castle Leisure Centre in Bolton Street, Bury.
It is not yet known how many homes in the Radcliffe, Redvales and Ramsbottom area affected.
The Environment Agency has warned residents to be "vigilant".
Bury Council said all residents - and their pets - affected by flooding were welcome at the leisure centre, which is currently closed to customers.
Castle Leisure centre is currently closed for customers. The centre is set up as a rest centre for residents affected by flooding. Go to the centre if you need a place to stay. Pets welcome..— Bury Council (@BuryCouncil) February 9, 2020
