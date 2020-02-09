Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Northern has cancelled more than 50 trains

Storm Ciara is causing chaos across Greater Manchester with travel disruption and power cuts.

Electricity North West said 2,000 homes in the region were without power overnight due to a fallen tree.

Fallen trees have affected Metrolink trams, and floods have hit Northern rail services and caused road closures.

Amber weather warnings for heavy rain and wind and are in place, with gusts of up to 90mph expected.

Skip Twitter post by @northernassist ⚠️ Across our network there are heavy floods today, due to Storm Ciara, and the adverse weather conditions. The latest routes to be affected are now lines north of Preston. Disruption is expected until further notice. Line Updates tab here for info: https://t.co/6U2PzA1znQ ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/AMh4HRv03q — Northern (@northernassist) February 9, 2020 Report

More than 60 Northern trains across the north of England have been cancelled with the rail firm issuing a warning to passengers not to travel due to severe flooding.

Northern said the Todmorden to Rochdale line and Blackpool North to Preston lines are closed with no road replacements in place due to the weather conditions.

It said trains were running between Leeds and Todmorden, with a road replacement in place between Manchester and Rochdale "as long as road conditions permit".

The rail firm said the Manchester Victoria to Bolton service was being affected by flooding, but was still currently running.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Flooding has affected roads and motorways

The motorways have also been affected by surface water.

A lane closure is in place at junction 19 at Middleton on the M60, and the entry slip roads and the roundabout are closed due to flooding.

The Metrolink has been hit by winds blowing trees over and blocking tram lines.

There are no services operating between Rochdale and Shaw and Crompton as well as St Werburghs Road and East Didsbury in either directions due to trees.

Blackpool Transport has cancelled all trams due to the "high winds and risk of injury and damage" until further notice.

All sailings have been cancelled on Mersey Ferries at Liverpool, as have the Isle of man Steam Packet Company's ferry crossings between Douglas and Heysham, Lancashire.

Chester Zoo is closed due to Storm Ciara.

It tweeted "all our animals are safely tucked up and being cared for by our team".

It said visitors who had booked tickets will receive a full refund.

There are more than 60 flood warnings in place in Lancashire, 24 in Greater Manchester and one in Merseyside.